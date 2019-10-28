Breaking News
Jet ski accident at Main Beach
Italo Ferreira beats Jordy Smith in final of 2019 MEO Rip Curl Pro
Provincial Governments owes creditors over R 6 billion
Take care when boating on the Kromme River
Steven Saywer set to defend world title in Taiwan
Water crises looms again in Kouga
First Female Head of Conservation for Addo Elephant National Park
Kouga’s Revenue team goes green
Phase one of first eco-friendly road in South Africa completed
Photo of the day – misty morning at Anne Avenue
At 09h00 on Saturday, 26th October, the NSRI Jeffreys Bay were activated due to reports of a jet-ski accident at Main Beach.

It appears that the jet-ski hit sand in shallow water while approaching the beach through the surf.

A couple from Addo were onboard and the wife was flung from the jet-ski and sustained injuries.

On arrival on the scene the woman was treated for her injuries and she has been transported to hospital by ambulance and is expected to make a full recovery.

Earlier in the day, the NSRI were alerted to reports of a swimmer in difficulty in the surf at Boneyards, Jeffreys Bay.

Prior to arriving on the scene it was confirmed that surfers assisted the swimmer who was safe on the beach, not injured and requiring no further assistance.

