At 09h00 on Saturday, 26th October, the NSRI Jeffreys Bay were activated due to reports of a jet-ski accident at Main Beach.

It appears that the jet-ski hit sand in shallow water while approaching the beach through the surf.

A couple from Addo were onboard and the wife was flung from the jet-ski and sustained injuries.

On arrival on the scene the woman was treated for her injuries and she has been transported to hospital by ambulance and is expected to make a full recovery.

Earlier in the day, the NSRI were alerted to reports of a swimmer in difficulty in the surf at Boneyards, Jeffreys Bay.

Prior to arriving on the scene it was confirmed that surfers assisted the swimmer who was safe on the beach, not injured and requiring no further assistance.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

