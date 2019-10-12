Jeremy Flores and Carissa Moore win 2019 Quiksilver Pro and Roxy Pro France

Jeremy Flores (FRA) and Carissa Moore (HAW) have won the Quiksilver Pro and Roxy Pro France, claiming victory in the Final bouts against Italo Ferreira (BRA) and Caroline Marks (USA) respectively.

Local hero Flores claimed a historic first win for a French surfer at the Quiksilver Pro France in his 14th appearance on home soil.

Hailed as one of the best tube riders in the world, Flores demonstrated the immensity of his talent under the lip on Finals day today, locking in big numbers in four consecutive heats with barrels on his way to victory.

The Frenchman claims a career-fourth CT event win in the beach breaks that revealed him to the world and moves up to 9th on the Jeep leaderboard with his performance in Hossegor.

His path to the Final included victories over World No. 3 Jordy Smith (ZAF), last year’s event runner-up Ryan Callinan (AUS), Jack Freestone (AUS) and Ferreira in the last heat. Flores repeatedly found the best waves in his home lineup and posted huge numbers for his technical tube rides.

The day’s biggest upset was the current Jeep Yellow Jersey Gabriel Medina (BRA)’s elimination in the Round of 16, his worst-ever result in France, an event he’s won three times and made the Final five times. The Brazilian still retains the rankings lead heading into Portugal and Hawaii, two events he has won in the past as well.

2019 Men’s Championship Tour Jeep Leaderboard Following Quiksilver Pro France:

Gabriel Medina (BRA) – 48,015

Filipe Toledo (BRA) – 45,730

Jordy Smith (ZAF) – 43,515

Italo Ferreira (BRA) – 42,400

Kolohe Andino (USA) – 41,250

2019 Women’s Championship Tour Jeep Leaderboard Following Roxy Pro France:

Carissa Moore (HAW) – 57,260

Lakey Peterson (USA) – 49,935

Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) – 46,815

Caroline Marks (USA) – 46,020

Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) – 40,855

The next stop on the 2019 CT is the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal, which holds a competitive window from October 16 – 28, 2019 and will for the first time ever feature both men and women.

Roxy Pro France Final Results:

1 – Carissa Moore (HAW) 17.60

2 – Caroline Marks (USA) 7.00

Roxy Pro France Semifinal Results:

SF 1: Carissa Moore (HAW) 9.83 def. Lakey Peterson (USA) 3.66

SF 2: Caroline Marks (USA) 12.887 def. Johanne Defay (FRA) 7.06

Quiksilver Pro France Final Results:

1 – Jeremy Flores (FRA) 15.00

2 – Italo Ferreira (BRA) 8.23

Quiksilver Pro France Semifinal Results:

SF 1: Jeremy Flores (FRA) 16.33 def. Jack Freestone (AUS) 4.73

SF 2: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 11.60 def. Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) 10.83

Quiksilver Pro France Quarterfinal Results:

QF 1: Jeremy Flores (FRA) 14.40 def. Ryan Callinan (AUS) 13.17

QF 2: Jack Freestone (AUS) 13.00 def. Marc Lacomare (FRA) 12.84

QF 3: Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) 13.30 def. Adrian Buchan (AUS) 13.00

QF 4: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 13.93 def. Kolohe Andino (USA) 11.36

Quiksilver Pro France Round of 16 (Round 4) Match-Ups:

HEAT 1: Jeremy Flores (FRA) 15.50 def. Jordy Smith (ZAF) 6.67

HEAT 2: Ryan Callinan (AUS) 14.17 def. Ezekiel Lau (HAW) 12.83

HEAT 3: Marc Lacomare (FRA) 8.87 def. Wade Carmichael (AUS) 8.63

HEAT 4: Jack Freestone (AUS) 12.33 def. Julian Wilson (AUS) 10.33

HEAT 5: Adrian Buchan (AUS) 10.00 def. Gabriel Medina (BRA) 9.50

HEAT 6: Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) 11.77 def. Seth Moniz (HAW) 8.83

HEAT 7: Kolohe Andino (USA) 10.33 def. Yago Dora (BRA) 6.00

HEAT 8: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 13.84 def. Michel Bourez (FRA) 8.06

