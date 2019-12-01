Jeffreys Bay woman shoots farm attacker

The Jeffreys Bay Police are searching for an armed man following a farm attack at Kabeljous.

A 48-year-old woman was busy with admin in an office that is situated next door to her home on 29 November 2019 at about 20:30, when she heard noises outside.

At first she thought it was her husband, but then she saw two armed men (one with a firearm and one with a sharp object) trying to gain access to the office. Several shots were fired at her and the woman retaliated.

One of the attackers managed to stab the woman in the head with a sharp object and the victim shot the man in the upper body. The second suspect then ran away from the scene.

The victim phoned her husband, who immediately alerted the emergency services. The suspect (in his 30’s) was admitted to hospital with gunshot wounds to his upper body. The victim received medical treatment for her injuries.

Jeffreys Bay detectives are investigating a case of attempted murder and attempted house robbery and are currently following up on all possible leads.

Anyone who might be able to assist with any information that could lead to the arrest of the other suspect is requested to contact Detective Warrant Officer Francis Scott on 082 441 7645 or SAPS Jeffreys Bay on 042 200 6800.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok said: “Crimes against women and children remain a top priority for the South African Police Service and perpetrators of such crimes will be traced and brought before court to account for their actions”.

The suspect will appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court, once he was found fit enough to be discharged from hospital.

