Jeffreys Bay property for sale – space & charm at Marina Martinique

Price: R 3 500 000

This is a great family home right on the water at Marina Martinique, the upmarket and exclusive estate with over five km of salt water canals to indulge in.

This house has three bedrooms and two garages with plenty of entertainment space for the whole family.

Marina Martinique is a secure estate and is situated less than 10 minutes away from the Jeffreys Bay CBD and the world famous Main Beach.

Host of the annual Corona Open JBay Jeffreys Bay is an iconic surf town that offers a high quality of life to those who call is home.

Jeffreys Bay is the 2018 Kwela Town of the Year and is home to Supertubes – the worlds best wave.

Email property@jbaynews.com for more information

