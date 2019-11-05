Jeffreys Bay is an international beach holiday destination

With golden beaches that stretch for miles along the coastline that produces some of the worlds best waves, Jeffreys Bay is the place to be for a summer beach holiday.

South Africans flock to Jeffreys Bay every December to enjoy the sunny days and endless summer atmosphere the town offers. Many of them have bought holiday homes and are “residents” every school holiday.

Jeffreys Bay also attracts tourists from around the globe who are looking for a beach holiday, affordable quality accommodation and a chilled nightlife with excellent restaurants offering some of the finest cuisine of offer anywhere in South Africa.

Taking a surf lesson on Main Beach, one of the best beaches in the world for such activities, is a bucket list item for most holiday makers, as is a horse ride on the tranquil Kabeljous Beach.

One can also visit the Supertubes Park and take in the vibe at Supertubes – known as the worlds best wave.

Beach users will also be protected by lifeguards and law enforecement officers on Dolphin Beach which was granted Blue FLag status from 1 November 2019 to 30 April 2020.

Dolphin Beach is one of only six beaches in the Eastern Cape to receive international Blue Flag status for the 2019/2020 season.

