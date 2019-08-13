Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay hair salon owner in court for allegedly selling drugs
The owner of a hair salon in Jeffrey’s Bay is expected to apply for bail today (Tuesday 13 August 2019) in the Humansdorp Magistrates court.

47 year old Juma Kumkana has been in custody since his arrest last week for allegedly selling dagga and crystal meth from his salon.

Police Spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli says during the arrest they swooped in on his salon in Salamander Street and found drugs hidden in various compartments.

The street value of the drugs is estimated to be R10 000.

At a community meeting last week, facilitated by Councillor Daniel Benson from the Kouga Municipality, numerous complaints were highlighted by residents including their concerns about drug dealing taking place openly.

The DA Shadow Minister of Police, Andrew Whitfield, also visited Jeffreys Bay over the weekend and addressed community leaders who want to establish a neighbourhood watch in Madiba Bay, one of the areas heavily affected by crime in Jeffreys Bay.

