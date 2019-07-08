JBay Winterfest – Trail Running, Funduro and Fishing – all the results

Jeffreys Bay – It was an action packed weekend for the JBay Winterfest, with the Endurade JBay X Trail Run, the Slake Funduro, the Winterfest Skins Competition and the Bowling Tournament all taking place. In the back ground, while the events were taking place, waves were reeling down at Supers for competitors to get some practice for the upcoming Corona Open JBay contest.

The Endurade Trail Run experienced some fierce weather, with a blustery southwest wind and some rainfall. This did nothing to hamper the runners, who soldiered on through it all, to finish stage three this morning.

Christell Van Der Watt showed her supremacy this year, by winning the Women’s Series, while Mvuyisi Gnogco won the Overall Men’s Series.

All the winners.

Stage 1

Women

1. Christell Van De Watt, 2. Bianca Vernaak, 3. Nelia Jacobs

Men

1. Obey Mtetwa, 2. Mvuyisi Gcogco, 3. Antonie Botha

Stage 2

Women

1. Christelle Van Der Watt, 2. Nelia Jacobs, 3. Bianca Vermaak

Men

1. Mvuyisi Gcogco, 2. Obey Mtetwa, 3. Antonie Botha

Series Winners

Women

1. Christelle Van Der Watt, 2. Nelia Jacobs, 3. Bianca Vermaak

Men

1. Mvuyisi Gcogco, 2. Obey Mtetwa, 3. Antonie Botha

JBay Winterfest Funduro

While not a contest, the JBay Winterfest Funduro continues to attract hordes of riders every year for its fun and well-organised Moto X.

It was a fun day out for the whole family, with some incredible riding going down, a couple of slams, but all made better by the great food on offer and the classic vibes that permeate from this day of riding every year.

It was dry and dusty conditions throughout, as the event took place before the really bad weather hit, so it was ideal for the 200 plus riders to do their stuff and have some fun.

There were a number of keen entries in the Slakepit obstacle course, with a coupe of good runs and one or two OTB’s. A VZ Freewheelers Expression Session made up some more of the excitement, and there was the A-loop for the more experienced, while the beginners and kids had a chance to go on the B-Loop.

©Kody McGregor

JBay Winterfest Skins Fishing Competition.

An awesome, well-attended day down at Kabeljous for the fishing tournament, the JBay Winterfest Skins Fishing Competition was another huge success, with great catches this year and some prize specimens revealed.

This year the contest enjoyed tremendous support from their sponsors, and there were a multitude of prizes for all the various disciplines.

All the winners:

Bay Pasta Skin:

Christo Koekemoer and Armand Kemp.

Maverick/MTN Magic Hour Skin:

Swen Gregor, Feroz Toby and Timothy

Kitchen Windows Restaurant Skin:

Marco Pretorious and Tie

Penn Power Hour/Smitties/Thys Elektries/Melk Skin:

Louis Barnard, Jakes, Gavin, Dorren Rudmen and Rossouw De Lange.

Seashells/TWT/Dunlop Skin:

Bridgette Noppe and Jakes

The Greek Skin:

Jakes and Gavin

Most Points Ladies:

Bridgette Nappe, Maritz Gillies and Paulette Harper.

Most Points Mens:

Christo Koekemoer, Louis Barnard and Swen Gregor.

U/16 and Development:

Chano Fouche, Rossouw De Lange and Shaun Vindvogel.

Louis Barnard – Cracker – 78cm

The JBay Winterfest continues with the upcoming Vibe In The Park live music sessions and the Corona Open JBay. There is also the Winter Comedy Fest at Bay Pasta Co, as well as a book launch, surf movies, an evening with Britt Merrick from Channel Islands Surfboards and more.

The JBay Winterfest is sponsored by Kouga Municipality and Howler – cashless event solutions.

Don’t forget to download the JBay Winterfest app and stand a chance of winning a R15k surf hamper, including a Firewire Kelly Slater design Gamma surfboard, valued at R8999.

