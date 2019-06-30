JBay Winterfest goes cashless

Jeffreys Bay – The Corona Open JBay and the JBay Winterfest will be a cashless festival this year. Read on to find out how you can register pre event and and leverage the benefits on offer.festival is going to be cashless this year.

Howler

Howler is a cashless event solution, and you can load up cash and tap your wristband to pay for food and drink at the Corona Open JBay event site and the Vibe In The Park music sessions. All the information can be found at www.jbaywinterfest.com

JBay Winterfest App

There is also a JBay Winterfest app, available on Andriod and IOS, where you can register and create an account.

If you register you stand a chance of winning a R15k surf hamper, consisting of a Firewire Slater Design Gamma Board (R8999), a Vissla North Seas Wetsuit (R5499), a Fire Slater Design Traction Pad (R550)and a Firewire Slater Design Leash (R490).

More can be found here –

Winter Comedy Fest

Savanna & The Bay Pasta Co. presents smoking hot comedians served up by the coolest joint in town from 2-16 July 2019.

Comedians include Ginno Fabbri on Tuesday 2 July / Wednesday 3 July at 8pm. Tickets R120. Brendon Peel on Tuesday 9 July at 8pm. Tickets R100.

Melt Sieberhagen on Thursday 11 July and Friday 12 July, 8pm. Tickets R100. Barry Hilton on Tuesday 16 July at 8pm. Tickets R150.

For bookings please contact Sonya on 042 293 3564 or 078 087 2806, or mail her on sonyadoris@gmail.com.

The Winter Comedy Fest will take place at The Bay Pasta Co. 34 Jeffreys Street, Jeffreys Bay.

Vibe In The Park

Some of the biggest names in South African music have been confirmed for the Vibe In The Park music sessions, taking place at the Supertubes Park.

Headlining will see acts like Desmond and the Tutus, Jeremy Loops, Matthew Mole and Easy Freak. They will be supported by The Steezies and World of Birds to name a few.

More details and the full line-up can be picked up here http://www.jbaywinterfest.com/ music-lineup/

Corona Open JBay

At this stage it is unclear as to whether John John Florence will be fit enough to surf in the Corona Open JBay. He injured himself while competing in the Oi Rio Pro recently, and pulled out of the event in the quarterfinals, giving Jordy Smith a walk through to the semis.

If he is out it’ll simply mean that the rest of the CT surfers will have a slight chance to catch up to his massive lead.

The Corona Open JBay is the anchor event for the JBay Winterfest, and takes place from 9 – 22 July.

