JBay Winterfest all set for 6 July start

Jeffreys Bay – The 2019 edition of the JBay Winterfest is set to begin, and the town of Jeffreys Bay is gearing up for visitors and spectators alike.

Professional surfers have started arriving in town, and the likes of two times Corona Open JBay event champion Jordy Smith has already been spotted enjoying the waves of Supertubes. It’s a great time of year for surf and this contest is one of the few that always seems to get blessed with good waves.

The JBay Winterfest 2019 will start with the inaugural Winterfest Bowls Tournament. With prize money totaling R64,000 and 36 teams entered, this will be an exciting launch into the Winterfest event lineup. The Bowls Tournament is hosted by Jeffreys Bay Bowling Club.

This weekend will also see the Fishing Skins Tournament take place down at Kabeljous. With R3,000 up for grabs every hour, as well as a number of other prizes, the Fishing Skins tournament will be featuring some enthusiastic entrants, all wanting his or her share of the prize-pool. This Skins Fishing is always massively popular and the competitors are a hardy bunch, not deterred by trivialities like bad weather.

The Endurade JBay X Trail Run – a compact stage run – will commence on the morning of Saturday 6 July. This run has three stages of 20km, all in quick succession, with competitors running the first stage on the Saturday morning, the second stage on Saturday night, and the third stage on the Sunday morning.

Intense running and a beautiful route will ensure an awesome event. The entry for the Endurade JBayX Trails Run has increased year-on-year and this year will see the biggest turn-out so far.

Endurade JBay X TRail Run © Kody McGregor

The Winterfest Comedy Fest kicked off at the Bay Pasta Co. at 34 Jeffreys Street, Jeffreys Bay. For bookings please contact Sonya on 042 293 3564 or 078 087 2806. Alternatively mail her on sonyadoris@gmail.com.

Comedians and acts include Melt Sieberhagen and Barry Hilton, as well as magician Brendon Peel. Dates and times for the Winterfest Comedy Fest can be found here – http://www.jbaywinterfest.com/ events-2019/comedyfest/

The Funduro Moto X session is all set for Saturday 6 July, with many more activities taking place over the weekend. It is a Fun Ride and that no competitor licenses or club memberships are needed.

Riders of all levels together with family and friends are welcome. The event will take place at “Seaview Adventure Farm”, just above the Mondplaas petrol Garage on the R102.

Entries are R250pp, and this is an event that is great fun for the whole family to attend. There is also the famous Slake Pit obstacle course that impresses the crowd every year.

The Corona Open JBay will start on 9 July, and at this stage there are great waves forecast for the first couple of days of competition. A large storm moving up the coast is going to generate clean, offshore surf that will be arriving on time for the first day of the waiting period.

Current World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT) ratings leader John John Florence from Hawaii has withdrawn from the event due to injury, and will most likely sit out the rest of the season. His injury flared up at the Oi Rio Pro where he had to withdraw, having already advanced all the way through to the quarterfinals. It was diagnosed as a ruptured ACL and he will be undergoing surgery.

John John Florence in action in Rio, before his injury ©WSL/Dunbar

His withdrawal from the event will make a drastic change to the ratings, with world number two surfer Kolohe Andino claiming the Yellow Jersey for the Corona Open JBay. The title race will now open up, as Florence had a substantial lead over the rest of the field.

A very cool JBay Winterfest app has been developed. Download the free JBay Winterfest app and stand a chance of winning a very cool R15k surf hamper.

This amazing prize comprises a Firewire Slater design Gamma surfboard, a Vissla North Seas wetsuit, a Firewire Slater design traction pad and a Firewire Slater design leash. Available on both Android and iOS.

Download for Android

Download for iOS

More information on the JBay Winterfest can be found at www.jbaywinterfest.com

The JBay Winterfest is sponsored by Kouga Municipality and Howler – cashless event solutions.

The event hash tag is #jbaywinterfest

