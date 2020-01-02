Breaking News
Great fun at Marina Martinique anything that floats
JBay ushers in the New Year with laser show
Nearly 1500 guns surrendered in the first month of firearm amnesty
Incredible US towns to explore in 2020
Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Main Beach
South Africans can object to Expropriation without Compensation Bill
Photo of the day – Flamingos at the Seekoei River
Major project to help alleviate Kouga water supply
Buy a piece of land in Paradise Beach
Price of petrol to drop in January 2020
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
JBay ushers in the New Year with laser show

The Kouga Municipality together with local radio station, Oasis FM hosted a lazer show and lots of live artists as the town said goodbye to 2019 and the end of the second decade of the century in Jeffreys Bay on 31 December.

The fun filled programme started at 18:00pm and lasted until 01:00am.

Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks did the countdown to 2020 with a Laser show presented by LaserX and DJ SonnicBoom Entertainment.

Thousands of people flocked to Main Beach to become part of the festivities and join in the fun as the last day of the decade wound down.

We would like to thank all Kouga Officials, Police, Security companies, Neighbourhood Watches, NSRI and all others involved for keeping our town save and clean and the tremendous effort that was put in to make this day a success and one to remember!

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive