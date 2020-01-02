JBay ushers in the New Year with laser show

JBay ushers in the New Year with laser show

JBay ushers in the New Year with laser show

The Kouga Municipality together with local radio station, Oasis FM hosted a lazer show and lots of live artists as the town said goodbye to 2019 and the end of the second decade of the century in Jeffreys Bay on 31 December.

The fun filled programme started at 18:00pm and lasted until 01:00am.

Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks did the countdown to 2020 with a Laser show presented by LaserX and DJ SonnicBoom Entertainment.

Thousands of people flocked to Main Beach to become part of the festivities and join in the fun as the last day of the decade wound down.

We would like to thank all Kouga Officials, Police, Security companies, Neighbourhood Watches, NSRI and all others involved for keeping our town save and clean and the tremendous effort that was put in to make this day a success and one to remember!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

