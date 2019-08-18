JBay Tourism one stop shop for visitors

Jeffreys Bay – Tourists can now get a good idea of what Jeffreys Bay has to offer – all under one roof with the upgrade of the local tourism office at the beach front.

Whether the question is where to stay, what to do, where to eat or where to go – adrenaline-packed fun, more relaxed, or even educational – the options are there.

No matter the age or budget.

Set to focus their efforts on bringing more tourists to town throughout the year, and not only during peak season, the Jeffreys Bay Tourism Office upgraded their office and services, as well as their website – ensuring a one-stop shop for all visitors.

Jeffreys Bay Tourism Operational Manager, Nicky Kruger, says, “The office, situated in Da Gama Road, is easily accessible, and will promote the rich history, culture and heritage of Jeffreys Bay, as well as provide information on the town’s abundant tourism offering: including accommodation, historic sites, entertainment areas and events.

“Tourists can revel in the beauty of the Kabeljous Nature Reserve, Noorsekloof Trail and wetlands or embark on an unforgettable game drive. For the adventurous at heart there are skydiving, kite surfing, stand up paddling and sand boarding. Or paddle up the river, enjoy a game of golf and explore the rich history of the town.”

They also offer fun and educational tuk-tuk rides.

“Our aim is to establish and coordinate links across all spheres of tourism and local businesses, including the Kouga Municipality, with a view to increase the length of stay, spend and repeat visitation – in line with the office’s tourism strategy,” says Krugel.

“We furthermore want to support existing tourism enterprises with business support services, including promotional platforms, to achieve resource efficiency.”

For more information or to share information with regard to events happening in their community, send an email to Krugel at info@jeffreysbaytourism.org.

Alternatively, visit www.jeffreysbaytourism.org.

Source: Kouga Express

