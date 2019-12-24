JBay Touchies to take place at Main Beach

The annual JBay Touchies tournament will take to the sand at Main Beach in Jeffreys Bay on Thursday, December 26.

The tournament, now in its second year and sponsored by USN, will see 32 teams of eight players each take to the field – all battling it out to be crowned the ultimate winners of the beach.

According to event organiser, Christo Botha from 1Touch, the game is suitable for women and men to play as a team.

Age or experience does not matter.

“Whether you are eight years old or 60, anyone can join in the action – as long as you can run,” says Botha who has been playing touchies since 1991.

According to Botha, the game will follow a knock-out format.

“Professional players and beginners are welcome,” he says.

The 2018 champions, Die Afhalers (Jeffreys Bay), are set to defend their winning title. They will be joined by top teams Island Tribe Hotsteppers, Jé Vista and First Choice Kings of the Beach.

Also to take to the sand are Drunken Monkeys (Port Ellizabeth), Guptas (Hankey), Raptors (Somerset East), Golden Boys (Humansdorp), Henties Panthers (Cape Town) and Bravehearts (Jeffreys Bay).

Heineken Jé Vista Legends will battle it out against Kouga Municipality in a fun game before the final play off, with Kouga Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, as referee.

The winning team will walk away with R2 000 in prize money, while loads of prizes, including prizes from Cell C and USN, will also be up for grabs.

The entry fee is R100 per team. Registration is from 07:00, while the tournament will kick off at 09:00.

For more information or to enter, contact Botha at 072 238 4463 or send an email to [email protected]

