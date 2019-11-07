JBay remains on World Championship surf tour

The Corona Open JBay will take place from 7 – 19 July 2020 at Supertubes, ensuring that Africa is still represented on the Championship Tour, presented by the World Surf League.

“The WSL Championship Tour is the home of the world’s best surfing and 2020 is poised to be a major year with the Olympic Games and our strongest calendar to date,” Sophie Goldschmidt, WSL CEO, said.

“The performance levels seen in recent seasons, and especially in 2019, continue to go to new levels and excite an ever-growing global audience.”

The Championship Tour will also be returning to the iconic world-class lefthander of Grajagan (also known as G-Land) for the Quiksilver Pro G-Land.

The Corona Open JBay forms part of the annual JBay Winterfest, a multi sport and music festival that takes place every July in Jeffreys Bay.

In 2019, the Corona Open JBay was won by Gabriel Medina who kept the action sizzling hot in the water while the Vibe in the Supertubes Park ensured the thousands of fans who flocked to Jeffreys Bay remained entertained through top class live music.

2020 Men’s Championship Tour Schedule:

Corona Open Gold Coast: March 26 – April 5, 2020

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach: April 8 – 18, 2020

Margaret River Pro: April 22 – May 2, 2020

Quiksilver Pro G-Land: June 4 – 14, 2020

Oi Rio Pro: June 18 – 27, 2020

Corona Open J-Bay: July 7 – 19, 2020

Tahiti Pro Teahupo’o: August 26 – September 6, 2020

Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Freshwater Pro: September 15 – 20, 2020

Quiksilver Pro France: October 1 – 11, 2020

Meo Rip Curl Pro Portugal: October 14 – 25, 2020

Billabong Pipe Masters: December 8 – 20, 2020

*NOTE: the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan – featuring surfing for the first time – will be held from July 24 to August 9, 2020.

2020 Women’s Championship Tour Schedule:

Corona Open Gold Coast: March 26 – April 5, 2020

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach: April 8 – 18, 2020

Margaret River Pro: April 22 – May 2, 2020

Quiksilver Pro G-Land: June 4 – 14, 2020

Oi Rio Pro: June 18 – 27, 2020

Corona Open J-Bay: July 7 – 19, 2020

Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Freshwater Pro: September 15 – 20, 2020

Roxy Pro France: October 1 – 11, 2020

Meo Rip Curl Pro Portugal: October 14 – 25, 2020

Hawaii Pro: November 25 – December 6, 2020

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

