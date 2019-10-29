Breaking News
JBay Police to meet with scrap metal dealers and liquor outlet owners

The Jeffreys Bay Police with registered liquor license holders as well as scrap and second hand goods dealers at the Police Station tonight Tuesday 29 October 2019.

The meetings will take place at the lecture room at the Police Station at 6 Woltemade Street at 17h00 and 17h45 respectively.

All registered liquor license holders and dealers are invited to attend the meetings.

Relevant topics will be discussed and all interested parties are encouraged to be at the meetings.

For more information contan Warrant Officer Gerrie Pretorius on 0822956048.

