JBay Makiti programme of events released

The official programme for the JBay Makiti has been released.

Set to take place from 20 to 22 September at the Jeffreys Bay Caravan Park, the JBay Makiti (JBM) will feature award-winning national acts, upcoming artists, a beer garden, food and craft stalls, kids’ entertainment, amusement rides, World Cup rugby on the big screen, a colour run, gospel show and more.

Kouga Mayor Horatio Hendricks said the stage programme would start at 2pm on the Friday with a selection of top upcoming artists, including Gabriel Plaatjies and Strings Capital from Hankey.

The main acts for the day are Fatman and Early B, who will be performing from 8pm to 10pm.

Saturday’s programme will open with a 3km colour run, starting and finishing at Dolphin Beach. Entry for the run is R50 per person and can be bought online at www.quicket.co.za or at the starting point on the day.

“The colour run is a fun event for young and old. As an added incentive, the first 200 online entries will receive free admission to the JBM for the Saturday,” Hendricks said.

Big names who will be performing on the Saturday include Brendan Peyper, Dewald Wasserfall, Tarryn Lamb and Adam. The World Cup rugby clash between the Springboks and All Blacks will also be streamed live on big screens at the festival terrain.

Sunday’s programme will open with a gospel show, featuring minister Deon Els and the Imagine band.

“The gospel show will bring a powerful message of hope. To ensure that the message reaches as many people as is possible there will be free admission to the terrain from 7:30am to 8:30am for the first 1 000 people to arrive,” he said.

The day will end on a high note, with performances by three top South African artists, Corlea Botha, Elvis Blue and Demi-Lee Moore.

Weekend passes are available online for only R150 per person and allow the holder entrance to the terrain and shows for all three days. Day tickets are also available. To book your tickets go to www.quicket.co.za.

For further information visit www.jbaymakiti.net or like the Facebook page at https://web.facebook.com/ JBayMakiti/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

