Italo Ferreira beats Jordy Smith in final of 2019 MEO Rip Curl Pro

Italo Ferreira(BRA) and Caroline Marks (USA) have won the MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal, claiming victory in the Final bout against South African Jordy Smith and Lakey Peterson(USA), respectively.

Ferreira and Marks excelled in pumping 4-6 foot surf at Supertubos.

Italo came into this year’s MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal as the defending event winner and once again rose up through the rounds on Finals Day with a performance for the ages to claim back-to-back wins in Peniche.

This result marks the Brazilian’s fifth event win and the second this season after the Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast back in April.

With two runner-ups more recently in Corona Open JBay and France, Ferreira will take hold of the rankings lead and yellow Jeep Leader Jersey heading to the Billabong Pipe Masters.

While Smith chipped away with a couple of average scores early on, Ferreira came out swinging in the Final, posting a Perfect 10 in the first five minutes of the heat.

The high-flying Brazilian, who built up momentum since the Quarters this morning, launched into a massive backhand full rotation, perfectly landed in front of the wave to get the crowds to erupt on the beach.

He then proceeded to fly away on his forehand and backed up his main score with a 7.83 (out of a possible 10) to put pressure on the South African.

Ferreira went on to extend his lead with another big rotation on his backhand as Smith looked at finding two new scores for an 18.43 (out of a possible 20) combined total with 15 minutes on the clock. As time continued to run down, Smith couldn’t find the waves he needed and Ferreira walked away with the win.

Jordy Smith’s road to his third Final appearance in Peniche included epic performances to eliminate World No. 5 Kolohe Andino (USA) and No. 6 Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) in the Quarters and Semifinal.

Smith came back in the dying minutes of his Semifinal matchup against Igarashi with an incredible forehand full rotation to post a 9.33 and belt his ticket for the Final.

While the Portugal event win still eludes Smith in 2019, his excellent result comforted his 3rd spot on the Jeep Leaderboard with less than 2,000 points separating the Top 4 surfers, making it one of the closest Title Races in the history of professional surfing.

“You want the best in the world when they’re at their best and that was him right there,” said Smith. “Congratulations to Italo (Ferreira), he surfed unbelievably.

I kind of needed to start sticking some big airs but I’m psyched to bring it on to Pipe.

My training will be pretty much to spend as much time out there as I can and work on my boards and my physical body and that’s really all you can do, show up on the day and be ready for it.”

Men’s Championship Tour Top 5:

1 – Italo Ferreira (BRA) – 51,070 pts

2 – Gabriel Medina (BRA) – 50,005 pts

3 – Jordy Smith (ZAF) – 49,985 pts

4 – Filipe Toledo (BRA) – 49,145 pts

5 – Kolohe Andino (USA) – 44,665 pts

Women’s Championship Tour Top 5:

1 – Carissa Moore (HAW) – 58,600 pts

2 – Lakey Peterson (USA) – 55,125 pts

3 – Caroline Marks (USA) – 53,410 pts

4 – Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) – 48,950 pts

5 – Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) – 44,555 pts

MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal Men’s Final Results:

1 – Italo Ferreira (BRA) 18.43

2 – Jordy Smith (ZAF) 6.17

MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal Women’s Final Results:

1 – Caroline Marks (USA) 13.73

2 – Lakey Peterson (USA) 6.27

MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal Men’s Semifinal Results:

SF 1: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 15.83 def. Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 12.66

SF 2: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 15.43 def. Caio Ibelli (BRA) 14.86

MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal Women’s Semifinal Results:

SF 1: Caroline Marks (USA) 13.16 def. Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 7.70

SF 2: Lakey Peterson (USA) 13.23 def. Carissa Moore (HAW) 11.50

MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal Men’s Quarterfinal Results:

QF 1: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 13.40 def. Kolohe Andino (USA) 10.97

QF 2: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 15.24 def. Filipe Toledo (BRA) 12.26

QF 3: Caio Ibelli (BRA) 12.86 def. Peterson Crisanto (BRA) 11.83

QF 4: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 18.40 def. Jack Freestone (AUS) 16.87

MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal Women’s Quarterfinal Results:

QF 1: Caroline Marks (USA) 15.17 def. Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 12.07

QF 2: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 13.67 def. Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 9.14

QF 3: Carissa Moore (HAW) 16.06 def. Johanne Defay (FRA) 7.50

QF 4: Lakey Peterson (USA) 11.33 def. Nikki Van Dijk (AUS) 8.83

