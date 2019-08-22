Intimidation and violence will not deter the DA from saving Nelson Mandela Bay

A high speed car chase through Summerstrand with two cars following DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga took place late on Tuesday evening (20 August 2019) in Port Elizabeth and led to attempted hijacking charges being laid.

The attempt occurred after a meeting between the DA and other political parties in Summerstrand.

“At the meeting an agreement was reached that we can no longer allow the Executive Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Mongameli Bobani, to drag the City down into corruption and a state of perpetual fear,” said Bhanga.

“Afterwards, between 22:00 and 22:30, I was on my way to Gomery Avenue and noticed a car behind me. This car followed me everywhere and accelerated every time I tried to get away.

Another car then joined the chase and even followed me across a red traffic light near the old Telkom Park Stadium. I drove towards the Humewood Police Station, but took the wrong street and eventually ran to the Paxton Hotel from where the police was called.

A case of attempted hijacking was opened, but this will be added to as more information comes to the fore.

I am requesting anyone who observed this car chase, to go to the police station and report what they saw.

I believe these people were hired from outside PE, because they chased me for more than 7 km in a secure area such as Summerstrand,” said Bhanga.

A number of Councillors in the Metro were threatened to vote for the budget recently while over 20 politically linked assassinations have also taken place said Bhanga.

