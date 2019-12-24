Breaking News
Increased shark activity in Oyster Bay
JBay Touchies to take place at Main Beach
Chatsworth Man Drives Off With Luxury Car
Marina Mile to splash off on 30 December 2019
Carols by Candlelight in St Francis Bay this evening
JBay lifeguards prevent drowning on Main Beach
Italo Ferreira claims maiden Surfing World Title
Stay safe on the beach this summer
Extra safety and security measures in place for the holidays
Suspects arrested for R 745 million Eskom fraud
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay oyster bay
Increased shark activity in Oyster Bay

The NSRI has issued a warning about increased shark activity between the Tsitsikamma area and St Francis Bay.

This after a whale carcass washed ashore at Oyster Bay and was attracting sharks.

NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, said witnesses had seen sharks feeding on the carcass as it was washed ashore.

“We are appealing to the public in that area, particularly bathers and paddlers, to be cautious,” he said.

Lambinon said initial attempts to drag the whale carcass out into the deep sea had been unsuccessful, adding that the Kouga Municipality was arranging contractors to have it removed.

He said on Sunday two paddlers in the Oyster Bay area reported seeing a shark jumping out of the water near to them.

Lambinon said both men fell off their kayaks but swam ashore and were safe.

Photo: Clive Wright

marina mile marina martinique open water swim jeffreys bay

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive