Increased shark activity in Oyster Bay

The NSRI has issued a warning about increased shark activity between the Tsitsikamma area and St Francis Bay.

This after a whale carcass washed ashore at Oyster Bay and was attracting sharks.

NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, said witnesses had seen sharks feeding on the carcass as it was washed ashore.

“We are appealing to the public in that area, particularly bathers and paddlers, to be cautious,” he said.

Lambinon said initial attempts to drag the whale carcass out into the deep sea had been unsuccessful, adding that the Kouga Municipality was arranging contractors to have it removed.

He said on Sunday two paddlers in the Oyster Bay area reported seeing a shark jumping out of the water near to them.

Lambinon said both men fell off their kayaks but swam ashore and were safe.

Photo: Clive Wright

