Breaking News
Humansdorp water reservoirs running low
Stay safe at the official swimming beaches in Kouga
The unavoidable win of a Special Rates Area
Petrol price set to rise
British & Irish Lions 2021 tour schedule in South Africa announced
African Development Bank launches digital tool to help African youth learn to code
Carissa Moore Claims Fourth Surfing World Title
Take a breath and keep it fresh this festive season
New street name boards for Pellsrus
JBay surfer Matt McGillivray qualifies for WSL Championship Tour 2020
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Humansdorp water reservoirs running low

Due to the loadshedding yesterday, the levels of Humansdorp’s water reservoirs are very low this morning (6 December 2019).

As a result, water shortages might occur in high-lying areas while the water pressure throughout the town is low.

The municipality has brought in generators so as to ensure water continues to be pumped into the reservoirs during the loadshedding period scheduled for later today.

“Residents are asked to use water sparingly in the meantime to allow the reservoirs to fill up sufficiently for water to be available to all areas of the town, said Kouga Municipality in a statement.

Our sincere apologies for any inconvenience.”

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive