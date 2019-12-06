Humansdorp water reservoirs running low

Due to the loadshedding yesterday, the levels of Humansdorp’s water reservoirs are very low this morning (6 December 2019).

As a result, water shortages might occur in high-lying areas while the water pressure throughout the town is low.

The municipality has brought in generators so as to ensure water continues to be pumped into the reservoirs during the loadshedding period scheduled for later today.

“Residents are asked to use water sparingly in the meantime to allow the reservoirs to fill up sufficiently for water to be available to all areas of the town, said Kouga Municipality in a statement.

Our sincere apologies for any inconvenience.”

