Humansdorp Police seek for murder suspect

The South African Police in Humansdorp are investigating a case of murder after 15-year-old, Antonio Botha, was fatally wounded at about 02:00 yesterday morning (20 July 2019_.

It is alleged that the youngster was standing outside a residence in Rosyntjie Street, Gill Marcus, Humansdorp, when an unknown person fired several shots at him.

Community members heard the gunshots and found the 15-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds laying on the ground.

The suspect had already fled the scene and community members alerted the ambulance services and the SAPS.

Botha was declared dead on the scene. The motive for the murder is not known at this stage and is being investigated.

Anyone who might be able to assist with any information about the murder, may contact Detective Warrant Officer Morné Smit on 0716788072, 10111 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

