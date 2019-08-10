Humansdorp man murdered at home

The South African Police are investigating a case of murder after Macvin Magielies (25) was fatally shot at the entrance of his home in Humansdorp.

On Wednesday, 07 August 2019 at about 10:50pm, it is alleged that Macvin Magielies (25) was at his home in Goeda Street, Humansdorp.

Magielies opened the kitchen door as he heard someone fiddling with a door of a vehicle that was parked outside the house. Gun shots were heard and Magielies’ lifeless body was found with several gunshot wounds in the upper body at the kitchen door. At this stage, the motive for the attack is unknown and police are following all leads. Police are also urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect (s) to contact the Humansdorp Detectives at 082 441 7613 or share information via Crime Stop 08600 10111.

