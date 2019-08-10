Breaking News
Humansdorp man murdered at home
The ANC has broken its election promises
Crime fighters supported in Jeffreys Bay
Report illegal taverns in Jeffreys Bay
Kouga Municipality making progress under DA governance
Addo and Kirkwood areas vulnerable to farm attacks
Woodridge wins Eastern Cape Hockey Challenge
Pollution under control in Kynsna lagoon
Brutal assaults on Eastern Cape farming communities continue to rise
Local surfers selected to compete in SA Junior Champs in JBay
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Humansdorp man murdered at home

The South African Police are investigating a case of murder after Macvin Magielies (25) was fatally shot at the entrance of his home in Humansdorp.

On Wednesday, 07 August 2019 at about 10:50pm, it is alleged that Macvin Magielies (25) was at his home in Goeda Street, Humansdorp.

Magielies opened the kitchen door as he heard someone fiddling with a door of a vehicle that was parked outside the house.

Gun shots were heard and Magielies’ lifeless body was found with several gunshot wounds in the upper body at the kitchen door.

At this stage, the motive for the attack is unknown and police are following all leads.

Police are also urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect (s) to contact the Humansdorp Detectives at 082 441 7613 or share information via Crime Stop 08600 10111.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive