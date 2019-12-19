How iGaming is positively affecting the International Casino Industry

iGaming is enjoyed by millions of people around the world and, in South Africa alone, gambling revenues are estimated to be worth around R30 billion per year.

Described as a vibrant and exciting sector, most of the country’s casino industry exists online, with millions of people using these sites as a way to entertain themselves.

Unsurprisingly, this popularity extends far beyond the borders of our own country. With online gambling representing a multibillion-dollar global industry, online providers ply their wares in even the most far-flung regions on earth.

What is perhaps unexpected is the many positive influences this is having on the industry as a whole.

With online casinos proving more eco-friendly and a whole lot more accessible, people from around the world are starting to recognize their potentially positive contribution to the global gambling sector.

An eco-friendly alternative to land-based casinos

As a nation, climate change is increasingly becoming a topic of discussion. We’re frequently encouraged to consider how our actions impact the planet, with many businesses constantly looking at ways to make themselves more eco-friendly.

From shopping local to avoiding single-use plastics, each of us is having to do our part to reduce our carbon footprint and support the delicate ecosystems that surround us, and this is one of the most unexpected advantages of gaming online.

Though rarely discussed, playing your favorite casino games from the comfort of your own home can be highly beneficial for the environment, as there’s no traveling involved in order to arrive at your destination.

What’s more, climate activists point out, the lack of premises means reduced energy consumption and a lower carbon footprint.

The benefits of a self-contained business

Source: Unsplash

This ability to do away with purchasing or renting property has other benefits besides offering a greener alternative to traditional land-based casinos. It also means there are fewer gambling premises in towns and city centres.

While such businesses can have some advantages – namely that they offer employment – casinos by their nature are often open around the clock. This can lead to disruption for residents, with punters entering and exiting even in the small hours.

Online casinos circumvent this issue, with those who wish to frequent them always able to find somewhere to play and having plenty of options available to them, while those with no interest can avoid any unwanted disturbances.

Increased accessibility

For those who are part of the growing number of people interested in casino gaming in general, often traditional land-based outfits can have some drawbacks. Not always local, they can be difficult to access – an issue that’s not a problem since the advent of online gambling.

Not only this, but there’s far more choice available to consumers. No longer restricted by proximity, it’s simple to shop around – a task made easier by the many comparison sites that exist around the globe.

Allowing players to find suitable options anywhere in the world, from online games Canada to online games South Africa, these are a great tool for narrowing down the thousands of casinos that are out there and helping to locate everything from affordable introductory offers through to the biggest pay outs around.

Originally designed to offer increased flexibility and make the market more competitive, online casinos have become ever more popular with the passage of time, and they bring with them lots of unexpected advantages.

Benefitting everything from the environment through to the economy, it’s little wonder that their lure only continues to grow as the years pass.

