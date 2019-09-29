Housing meeting to take place in Hankey

A public meeting will be held in Hankey this October to give the community a progress report on the local housing project.

The meeting will take place at the Vusumzi Landu Community Hall at 19:00 on Monday, October 7.

Speaker of the DA led Kouga Municipality, Hattingh Bornman, said a critical matter that will be discussed, is the relocation of households to the transit site.

“The bush-clearing has been completed and the sub-division, popularly known as ‘pegging’, of the site where the houses will be built, is under way,” he said.

“Once the sub-division has been completed, the relocation will commence.

“The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the details of the relocation, so that we can all work together to minimise the inconvenience to those affected by the move.”

He said once the relocation had been completed, Eskom would start electrifying the plots that will form part of the Hankey housing project, as well as the transit site.

“It was a long and tough negotiation to get a commitment from Eskom to electrify these areas. We look forward to bringing electricity to these households and improving their quality of life,” he said.

The Democratic Alliance has unlocked a number of housing projects in Kouga since taking over the Municipality in 2016.

“391 Houses have been built in Humansdorp and construction has started on another 1720 houses in Jeffreys Bay.

No houses had been built since 2007 in the Municipality with service delivery also being severely affected under ANC government in Kouga,” said Bornman.

