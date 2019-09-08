Homeowner shoots robbery suspect during Port Elizabeth home invasion

A 38-year-old Algoa Park man shot and injured one of 3 robbery suspects who entered his home in Fairham Street on Friday morning (6 September 2019).

It is alleged that at about 08:00, the complainant’s wife was in her vehicle about to take their children to school when three unknown males approached her and pointed a firearm at her.

She was taken inside the house where they were confronted by her husband.

They entered the bedroom and took some jewellery. The husband managed to gain access to his firearm and fired shots at the suspects wounding one in his abdomen.

One suspect fired back at him while dragging their accomplice outside. They abandoned him in the yard and fled.

Police are investigating a case of house robbery and attempted murder. The injured suspect was taken to hospital under police guard for treatment.

