Highest Ever Country Participation at 2019 ISA World Surfing Games

A record breaking 55 nations have confirmed their participation in the 2019 ISA World Surfing Games (WSG) presented by Vans.

Taking place September 7-15 in Miyazaki, Japan, the event will unite 240 athletes to pursue their dreams of qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The top eligible man and woman from Asia, Africa, Europe and Oceania will earn a slot at Surfing’s Olympic debut.

The previous record for competing nations was 47, set at the 2017 ISA World Surfing Games in Biarritz, France.

Among the unprecedented amount of nations are five nations competing in the event for the first time in history: American Samoa, Lebanon, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

The standing record for women participation, which 93 athletes set in 2018, has also been surpassed, as 103 women will surf in the event, making up 43% of the total participants.

To view a full list of team rosters, click here.

The 2019 WSG is historic in that it will be the first edition to directly qualify surfers for Tokyo 2020. The event is part of a hierarchical qualification process that also includes the 2019 World Surf League Championship Tour, the 2020 ISA World Surfing Games, and the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.

To learn more about Surfing’s Olympic qualification process, click here.

The elite talent of Surfing is slated to compete in Miyazaki. Top surfers, such as Kelly Slater (USA), Carissa Moore(USA), Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), Julian Wilson (AUS), Gabriel Medina (BRA), Filipe Toledo (BRA), Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA), Jordy Smith (RSA), Johanne Defay (FRA), Jeremy Flores (FRA), and Michel Bourez (FRA), among others, will surf for their nations and go for gold.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

