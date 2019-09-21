Help clean up Main Beach

Jeffreys Bay – Grab a plastic bag and set off to Main Beach – not for fun in the sun, but for a mass clean-up today.

Sea Shepherd South Africa, in conjunction with Kouga Municipality, is set to hold a massive beach clean-up at the main beach from 10:00 to 12:00 on Saturday, September 21 – all in celebration of International Coastal Clean-Up Day.

Founded in 1977 by Captain Paul Watson, Sea Shepherd is an international, non-profit marine conservation organisation that engages in action campaigns to defend wildlife and conserve and protect the world’s oceans from illegal exploitation and environmental destruction.

Locally, they have a presence in Jeffreys Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria.

All volunteers are welcome.

The organisation will provide bags and gloves on the day.

For more information, visit the Sea Shepherd South Africa Facebook Page.

Photo: Joey Nel

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

