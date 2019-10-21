Helen Zille is new DA Federal Council Chairperson

Former party leader, Helen Zille was elected as the new DA Federal Council Chairperson over the weekend.

She replaces James Selfe, who led FedCo for just under 20 years.

“I want to thank James for his leadership, support and friendship. James is an unsung hero of South Africa’s democratic project and his valiant work has positively shaped the country we live in,” said Mmusi Maimane after the election.

Maimane also called on all the candidates and members of the party to unite behind the new FedCo Chairperson.

“The election and campaigns are over, and now is the time to unite and work for the people with the future in mind,” added Maimane.

Following robust debate, the DA will convene a Federal Congress as soon as constitutionally possible, bearing in mind the administrative processes that will need to take place.

A Policy Review Committee will be established to undertake a comprehensive policy review of the Party’s positions on a number of key matters, most particularly on economic justice and jobs.

“The country is currently facing profound challenges noting the current Eskom rolling blackouts, the 10.2 million South Africans unemployed due to our collapsing economy, citizens continuing to live in fear due to the scourge of crime, and lack of access to basic services due to failing local governments and corruption.

These challenges require a stronger and united DA because when the DA works, South Africa works,” added Maimane.

