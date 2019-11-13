Have your say on the Coastal Management Plan

Jeffreys Bay – The Draft Coastal Management Programme for the Sarah Baartman District Municipality, including Kouga, has been published in the Provincial Gazette for public comment.

The official notice and documents can be accessed on the municipal website at http://www.kouga.gov.za/docume…/coastal-management-programme

Hard copies of the extract specifically on Kouga and the public participation process are also available from: • St Francis Bay Office, Assissi Drive, St Francis Bay

• Jeffreys Bay Library (old Ski Boat Club)

• Oyster Bay: Die Windmeul Winkel

• Gamtoos Mouth Caravan Park

• Kouga Municipality Website www.kouga.gov.za The full report and extracts about the other local municipalities in the district can be downloaded at https://environmentcen.co.za/…/sarah-baartman-district-mun…/ Photo: Joel Nel

