Have your say on Kouga’s Integrated Development Plan

Jeffreys Bay – The third review of the Integrated Development Plan (IDP) for the Kouga region will get under way this month.

Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said 13 public consultation meetings would be held across the region, starting on October 28.

“The IDP is the municipality’s most important planning tool,” he said.

“It captures the service-delivery and development requirements for each ward. These requirements, in turn, help to determine how the annual budget of the municipality is allocated.

“It is, therefore, critical that communities provide input so as to ensure that the needs of their wards are correctly identified and addressed.”

The IDP meetings will start at the Pellsrus Community Hall on 28 October, with the focus on Ward 2 and the Tokyo Sexwale portion of Ward 14.

Wards 3, 8 and 11 will meet the next day, October 29, at the Newton Hall.

On October 30 a meeting will be held at the Kruisfontein Civic Centre for Wards 4 and 5.

This will be followed by a session at the KwaNomzamo Community Hall on October 31 for the Lower and Upper Golf Course settlements of Wards 12 and 15.

Two meetings will be held for Ward 7. The first meeting will take place at the Loerie Community Hall on November 4, followed by a meeting at the Katrina Felix Hall in Thornhill on November 5.

On November 6 the meetings will move to the Vusumzi Landu Hall in Hankey for Ward 9 and a portion of Ward 13.

The remainder of Ward 13 are invited to join Ward 10 on 7 November for their meeting at the Dan Sandi Hall in Patensie.

The St Francis section of Ward 12 will meet on November 11 at the St Francis Bowling Club, followed by a meeting for the remainder of Ward 12 (Paradise Beach) and remainder of Ward 14 (Aston Bay) at the Aston Bay Hall on November 12.

The remainder of Ward 15, including, lower Arcadia, Boskloof, Moerasrivier, Panorama and Humansdorp town, will meet on November 13 at the Humansdorp Council Chamber at the municipal offices off Du Plessis Street.

Ward 6 will meet the following day, November 14, at the KwaNomzamo Community Hall.

On November 18 the meeting for Ward 1 will be held at the Oyster Bay Community Hall.

The consultation sessions will wrap up on November 19 at the Weston Community Hall for Ward 13.

All meetings are scheduled to start at 6pm.

Enquiries can be directed to the IDP Manager, Colleen Dreyer, at [email protected] or contact 042 200 2200.

