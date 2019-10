Have you seen Karin Botha

Have you seen Karin Botha

Have you seen Karin Botha

The family of Karin Botha are urgently looking for her following a death in the family.

Karin was born in Pretoria 19 April 1975 and was last seen in Jeffreys Bay.

If anybody has seen Karin, kindly contact her brother with any clues as to her latest whereabouts.

“Our dad passed awat recently and we urgently need to contact Karin,” said her brother, Alan Botha.

Alan can be contacted 082 782 8637.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr