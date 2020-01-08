Harks arrest four suspects in possession of lion paws

Breaking News
South Africa
Four suspects aged between 41 and 51 were arrested by the Hawks in a sting operation on Monday (6 January 2019) while for trying to sell lion paws in Rustenburg.

Information had been received that the suspects who were looking for a buyer for four lion paws that were in their possession.

An investigation was conducted resulting in the sting operation where the suspects tried to sell the paws to an undercover agent for R300 000.

All suspects were taken into custody and they will appear before the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court today 08 January 2019 where they are face charges of contravening the National Environment Management-Biodiversity (NEMBA) Act.

The arrests follow just days after eight mutilated lion carcasses were discovered on one of the lodges in the vicinity of Swartruggens in the North West.

