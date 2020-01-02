Great fun at Marina Martinique anything that floats

Marina Martinique has become renowned as the open water swim capital of South Africa and one of the best venues in the world for the Olympic sport of open water swimming.

While 2019 was celebrated with another very successful Marina Mile, a new tradition is quietly being established at Martinique with an anything that floats fun day that was held yesterday 1 January.

Hundreds of people took to the salt water canals of Marina Martinique and enjoyed a relaxed paddle around the waterways on a variety of flotation devices.

It was a fun day for the whole family and was a great way to start the new year was one of the comments of a participant who was paddling with his youngsters through the canals.

“We want to promote Marina Martinique as a family based estate that offers a unique way of living to its residents. The canals are safe to swim and play in and the anything that floats was a great way to celebrate what Martinique has to offer,” said Derek Kinnear a homeowner from Martinique.

Marina Martinique has matured into a sought after lifestyle estate in Jeffreys Bay with property prices showing the most growth of all residential suburbs in Kouga during 2014 – 2017 when the last Municipal valuation was conducted.

Apart from the Marina Mile, regarded as one of the premier events on the Jeffreys Bay December holiday programme, Martinique also hosts the annual South African Open Water Swim Champs, with the 2020 edition set to take place during March 2020.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

