Good rains in the catchment area

The Churchill Dam is overflowing, following the good rain that fell in the Kareedouw area last week.

Spokesperson for the SA Weather Service in Port Elizabeth, Garth Sampson says some follow-up rain fell overnight on Saturday into Sunday along the coast and the adjacent interior.

2.6 mm of rain fell in Kareedouw, 8.4 mm at Patensie, but nothing at Joubertina.

Sampson says the dam’s official level was at 100.21 percent, and this overflowing water will gradually run into the Impofu Dam, which is currently at 16 percent of capacity. He added, however, that this overflow was very slight and there was not much water running to the Impofu. Both the Impofu and the Churchill dams feed Humansdorp, St Francis Bay and Jeffreys Bay with water. Sampson says the drought is by no means broken, and water should still be used sparingly. He says no rain is expected in the catchment area for the next week.

