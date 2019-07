Eskom will be switching off geysers for longer during the winter months as part of its efforts to minimise the need for loadshedding.

Kouga residents in whose homes geyser relays have been installed, are advised that, starting yesterday (8 July), their geysers will be switched off remotely by Eskom for an additional hour – from 17:00 to 20:00.

Eskom expects this measure to be necessary for the duration of July and August 2019.