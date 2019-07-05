Getting the ball rolling at the 2019 JBay Winterfest

Breaking News
JBay Winterfest
Teams from as far as Mossel Bay, George, Knysna and Plettenberg Bay will be participating in the inaugural Open 4’s Winterfest Bowls Tournament in Jeffreys Bay from 4 to 7 July.

The tourney is being hosted by the JBay Bowling Club at its stunning facilities off Tulip Street.

Kouga Mayor Horatio Hendricks had the honour of welcoming all the players and supporters this morning before delivering the first bowl.

He saluted the JBay Bowling Club for the wonderful initiative and highlighted how important such events are to grow local Tourism and support Kouga’s bid to become the “Events Capital of SA”.

The event is being sponsored by Investec, Trink and Checkers.

For more info on the bowls go to www.jbbc.weebly.com. More on the J’Bay Winterfest at www.jbaywinterfest.com

The Corona Open JBay is the anchor event of the JBay Winterfest and will take place from 9 – 22 July at Supertubes in Jeffreys Bay.

