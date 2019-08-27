Gavin Watson dies in car crash

The CEO of Bosasa and 1980’s anti apartheid activist Gavin Watson died in a car crash in Johannesburg yesterday.

According to a police report, Watson was driving into the OR Tambo airport precinct at around 5 am, when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle and collided with a concrete pillar that supports a highway bridge.

He was certified dead on the scene by paramedics and a case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation.

Watson’s body was taken to the Germiston morgue.

He was supposed to appear at an inquiry into his tax affairs this morning.

Watson was under pressure after his Bosasa colleague Angelo Agrizzi testified at the Zondo Commission that Watson was the kingpin behind large scale corruption involving state tenders.

Data from National Treasury shows that, between 2004 and 2019, Bosasa received about R 12 billion from numerous state departments, including Prisons where Bosasa privatized catering.

Gavin is the older brother of Cheeky Watson who turned down Springbok colours in the 1970’s to play rugby with black clubs in Port Elizabeth.

The head of African Global Operations (formerly Bosasa), Papa Leshabane, confirmed the news of Watson’s death on Monday afternoon.

“It is with a profound sense of loss and deep sadness that we confirm the passing of Gavin Watson. We would like to urge the public and the media to give the family space and time to mourn his passing privately. The family will not be conducting any interviews,” Leshabane said.

