Gabriel Medina looks to defend Teahupo’o title

The world’s best surfers have arrived at the world-famous reef pass of Teahupo’o for event 7 out of the 11 on the 2019 World Surf League (WSL) Men’s Championship Tour- the Tahiti Pro presented by Hurley

The Tahiti Pro competition window begins today, August 21, and runs through September 1.

Held at one of the most critical and challenging waves on the planet in Teahupo’o, the Tahiti Pro will play a major role in both the 2019 WSL Men’s Title Race as well as the requalification battle for the 2020 Championship Tour.

Gabriel Medina (BRA), reigning two-time WSL Champion and defending Tahiti Pro winner, is currently ranked No. 7 on the 2019 WSL CT Rankings recovering from a first-quarter slump of poor results at Keramas and Margaret River with a win at the most recent event at Jeffreys Bay at the Corona Open JBay.

“I love Tahiti and feel like it’s one of my strongest events,” Medina said. “Slow start to the season, but I think there is a lot of opportunity left before the year is finished. JBay was great.

The goal is to win every event, every year, so this one is no different. I’ve been here for a week and had some great surf already. Looking forward to the event and hopefully we get some great surf.”

Kelly Slater (USA), 11-time WSL Champion and current WSL No. 8, secured his most recent Championship Tour win in 2016 at Teahupo’o, and the most iconic surfer of all time places the venue as one of his strongest of the season.

“For sure Tahiti is more in my wheelhouse than many other events,” Slater said. “I do have a lot of confidence there, but that doesn’t detract from needing to get out there and figure out the lineup and take note of how your competitors are looking and getting yourself on the good waves.”

Tahiti Pro Round 1 Match-Ups:

Heat 1: Gabriel Medina (BRA), Peterson Cristanto (BRA), Soli Bailey (AUS)

Heat 2: Jordy Smith (ZAF), Adrian Buchan (AUS), Jadson Andre (BRA)

Heat 3: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN), Caio Ibelli (BRA), Adriano de Souza (BRA)

Heat 4: Italo Ferreira (BRA), Sebastian Zietz (HAW), Kauli Vaast (FRA)

Heat 5: Filipe Toledo (BRA), Joan Duru (FRA), Tyler Newtown (HAW)

Heat 6: Kolohe Andino (USA), Yago Dora (BRA), Matahi Drollet (PYF)

Heat 7: Kelly Slater (USA), Deivid Silva (BRA), Francisco Morais (PRT)

Heat 8: Ryan Callinan (AUS), Willian Cardoso (BRA), Ricardo Christie (NZL)

Heat 9: Julian Wilson (AUS), Michael Rodrigues (BRA), Ezekiel Lau (HAW)

Heat 10: Michel Bourez (PYF), Jeremy Flores (FRA), Griffin Colapinto (USA)

Heat 11: Owen Wright (AUS), Wade Carmichael (AUS), Jesse Mendes (BRA)

Heat 12: Conner Coffin (USA), Seth Moniz (HAW), Jack Freestone (AUS)

Tahiti Pro Past Winners:

2018: Gabriel Medina (BRA)

2017: Julian Wilson (AUS)

2016: Kelly Slater (USA)

2015: Jeremy Flores (FRA)

2014: Gabriel Medina (BRA)

2013: Adrian Buchan (AUS)

2012: Mick Fanning (AUS)

2011: Kelly Slater (USA)

2010: Andy Irons (HAW)

2009: Bobby Martinez (USA)

2008: Bruno Santos (BRA)

2007: Damien Hobgood (USA)

2006: Bobby Martinez (USA)

2005: Kelly Slater (USA)

2004: C.J. Hobgood (USA)

2003: Kelly Slater (USA)

2002: Andy Irons (HAW)

2001: Cory Lopez (USA)

2000: Kelly Slater (USA)

1999: Kelly Slater (USA)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

