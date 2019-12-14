Fun for the whole family at Opening of the Season in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay – The festive season in Kouga will officially be opened on Monday with a dazzling mix of colour, lights, music and fun for the whole family.

Scheduled to kick off on 16 December 16 at 14:00, the day’s programme will culminate in the switching on of the festive lights at 20:45 and a laser show at 21:00.

Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said other highlights would include the second Mayoral Talent Search and a sunset jazz concert, set to take place at the Dolphin Beach Amphitheatre.

“There will also be free children’s activities, including jumping castles, clowns and a photo booth where moms, dads and their little ones can have their photos taken with Father Christmas.

“We’re also very excited to present Kouga’s first glow-in-the-dark colour run, starting at 18:30 on the corner of Diaz and St Croix Street on the main beachfront.”

The cost per entrant is R50. The route is just more than 2km long and will follow Diaz Road to the Jeffreys Bay Caravan Park and back again.

Hendricks said the summer season was an important time for local businesses and that the municipality was committed to rolling out more events to increase tourist numbers to the region.

“The more visitors we draw, the more our businesses can grow and the more employment opportunities become available.

“We are, therefore, on a drive to establish Kouga as the ‘Events Capital of South Africa’ as part of our tourism growth strategy.”

He thanked the various stakeholders who had come on board to help organise the Opening of Season.

Entries for the Mayoral Talent Search, presented by local community radio station Oasis FM, are now open.

Entry forms are available from municipal offices, libraries and the Oasis FM studio at Woltemade Street, Jeffreys Bay.

According to Oasis FM Marketing Manager, Bernadette Swartz, participants will be able to compete in five categories: rap, dance, comedy, solo artist and group artist.

The entry fee is R30 per solo act and R50 per group. The winner of each category will receive R500.

Entry forms must be submitted to the Oasis FM studio by December 13 or dropped off at the Oasis FM caravan, located at the J’Bay main beach, from 10:00 to 14:00 on December 14.

For more information, contact Bernadette at 073 099 3418

