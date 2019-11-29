Free roadworthy checks for Kouga motorists

Kouga Municipality will be helping locals arrive safely at their holiday destinations this festive season.

“Our Traffic Department will be offering motorists free roadworthy checks on their vehicles this December,” said Kouga Community Services Portfolio Councillor, Daniel Benson.

The free roadworthies will be conducted from December at 2 to 6 the municipality’s vehicle testing station in Humansdorp during business hours.

“We are offering the service to help motorists ensure that their vehicles are fit to travel long distances over the festive season. We would like to invite all vehicle owners to make use of this opportunity,” Benson said.

He said no prosecution would be done if defects were to be found.

“The vehicle owner will only receive a list of possible defects if applicable.”

The free checks are not valid for regi-stration and licensing purposes.

The vehicle testing station is situated at the Kouga Fire Station along the entrance road to Humansdorp from the N2.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

