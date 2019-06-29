Five Hyenas sell for R26 000 each at Kirkwood Wildsfees 2019

Five Hyenas sell for R26 000 each at Kirkwood Wildsfees 2019

Five Hyenas sell for R26 000 each at Kirkwood Wildsfees 2019

Five hyena from the Addo Elephant National Park were sold for R 26 000 each at the annual Kirkwood Wildlife Festival auction on Friday.

The auction turned over R 5 million, compared to R 4,6 million in 2018.

“We are very happy with the prices and the interest in the auction this year. We have proved that there is interest in quality game,” said auction convener Johan Swart.

There was great interest from buyers at the auction and on the telephone for buffalo with Kruger National park genes, which were offered for the first time by the sale, which previously had only buffalo from the Addo Elephant National Park.

A top price of R300 000 was paid for an adult female bull with a 38 inch horn span and her male calf.

An adult male with a horn size of 45 ½ inches sold for R230 000.

Source: R News

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

