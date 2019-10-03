Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
Five dead in horror accident on N2 near Thornhill

A horror accident on the N2 near Thornhill outside Jeffreys Bay claimed five lives on Wednesday night (2 October 2019).

The Bhisho Transport Department spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, said a truck and two vehicles were involved in the collision, reports Algoa FM.

He said four people were trapped in one of the vehicles which caught alight. The body of the fifth person was found outside the car.

Binqose said that the exact cause of the accident is unknown at this stage.

“The majority of accidents that happen on our roads can be avoided if people can play by the rules of the road and respect each other,” Binqose said.

