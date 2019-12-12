First street sport festival for Humansdorp

Young people from Humansdorp are gearing up to take back the streets from criminals and gangsters.

The first Humansdorp Street Sport Festival is set to take place at the Kruisfontein Centre on December 27 and 28.

Initiated by Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks, the purpose of the festival is to take a stand against social challenges facing young people today, including, drug and substance abuse, violent crimes and gangsterism.

“One of the factors that contri-bute to these challenges is the lack of extra mural activities available to young people,” he said.

“Studies and experience have shown that sport is an effective way of keeping young people away from illegal and destructive activities.

“That is why we have embarked on this initiative, with the aim of rolling it out to other areas as well.”

Hendricks invited businesses and community organisations to take hands with the municipality for the hosting of the event.

“Activities will include five-a-side soccer, touch rugby, mini cricket and netball. Entry will be open to teams from across Humansdorp,” he said.

He said stakeholders could become involved by sponsoring prizes, refreshments or gifts for participants.

“It will also be an opportunity for young people to explore their talents and interests in a fun way,” he said.

The Humansdorp Street Sport Festival will take place from 09:00 to 17:00 on December 27 and 28.

For further information contact the municipality’s Special Programme’s officer, Vuyani Zana, on 081 486 6717 or [email protected]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

