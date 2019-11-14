Farmers can apply for drought aid

Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
The Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform (DRDAR) has invited Eastern Cape farmers to apply for drought aid.

Farmers who wish to apply, must complete a drought assessment form and submit it to their nearest DRDAR office by close of business on Friday, 15 November 2019.

Please note that this is just an application and submission does not guarantee assistance from DRDAR.

The department has to date only availed R74-million in drought aid to Eastern Cape farmers while the need is much bigger.

The drought assessment form can be downloaded from the municipality’s website here

Photo: Joey Nel

