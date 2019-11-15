Facebooks Latest Tech Focuses On Healthcare

Earlier this week, Facebook shared some rather startling news. The company has decided to branch out into healthcare too.

Apart from allowing users to connect with their friends and family, Facebook has become quite a handy tool.

Facebook Launches Preventive Health

Facebook has launches Preventive Health, which is a healthcare feature for its users in the United States. All users need to do is search for Preventive Health in their Facebook mobile app.

The feature will then show all the screenings that it recommends, based on the user’s sex, age, and other measures like flu shots.

Not only that, but the feature will also recommend any Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) that are close to your location. You will also be able to set any appointment reminders, as well as mark whenever you take the tests or complete the appointments.

One thing that a lot of users will love is that Facebook will never share your activity in the Preventive health tool with any third parties or advertisers.

It's understandable, though, given that there have been a number of occurrences where users' data has been compromised before. Also, people are skeptical and are really not sure if this tool will be able to make any difference at all.

A lot of companies provide services in the healthcare industry because this obviously breeds public goodwill. Also, it gives these companies new business opportunities. However, it seems like only splashy ideas have been suggested by the industry, and these ideas haven’t really made any difference.

Right now, the Facebook Preventive Health tool gives recommendations for screenings and tests that come from reputable organizations.

These organizations include the American Cancer Society, as well as the American Heart Association. Also, they are actually backed up by studies. For now, let’s wait and see if it will do what it says it does.

