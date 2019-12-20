Extra safety and security measures in place for the holidays

Jeffreys Bay – Safety and security roleplayers have taken hands to help keep residents and holidaymakers safe this festive season.

Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said a Joint Operations Centre (JOC) had been established to coordinate the efforts of all roleplayers.

“The JOC meets every morning, including Saturdays and Sundays, for roleplayers to report back on what has been happening in their sectors, identify problem areas and roll out solutions,” he said.

He said key roleplayers included the Kouga municipality’s Security, Law Enforcement, Traffic, Fire and Disaster Management sections, the South African Police Service (SAPS), Community Police Forums (CPFs), neighbourhood watches, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and private security companies.

“The dedication shown by these men and women is simply amazing and we are very grateful to them for taking hands with the municipality to help keep residents and holiday-makers safe.

“I would especially like to salute the many volunteers who are involved, who give of their time and resources without expecting anything in return. You are true heroes.”

He said additional safety measures had been rolled out for the festive season, including, regular beach patrols and look-out points at high-risk areas.

“Kouga’s beaches is one of the region’s greatest attractions. The safety of visitors to these areas is, therefore, a priority.

“One attack on the beach is one attack too many, as it could have a devastating impact on our Tourism industry, economy and employment opportunities.”

He said beach patrols were being done by foot or quad bike while all-terrain and 4×4 vehicles would also be used where permission could be obtained from the Department of Environmental Affairs.

“We would further like to invite the community to join us in keeping crime at bay by reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement authorities.

“A safe Kouga is in everyone’s best interest and can only be achieved if all law-abiding citizens stand together and say ‘enough is enough’.”

Photo: Jean Goldstone