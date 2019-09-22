Excellent surf For Billabong Seal Point Pro Junior – day 2

Cape St Francis – Pristine, ruler edged 3 – 4 foot lines were peeling down the point at Seal Point at first light, as another epic day dawned at this iconic Eastern Cape point-break.

It was Day 2 of the Billabong Seal Point Pro Junior, and competitors were in for a treat.

In the U14 Boys, local duo of Joel Dace and Nathan Plomaritis continued their winning ways, with both winning their quarterfinals with relative ease.

Plomaritis in particular banked a 14.75 heat total, a clear indication that he has his eyes on the prize. Other surfers to do well in this round were River Gericke and Connor Slijpen, both winning their heats.

Daniel Emslie once again showed that he is the dangerman in the U16 Boys, with some flashy surfing on the clean, open-faced waves.

He banked an easy win with a heat total of 14.50, with Mitch Du Preez in second. There were also great performances from Luke Thompson, Nate Spalding, Brad Scott and Luke Van Wyk.

Daniel Emslie © Ian Thurtell

The Pro Junior Women put on a scintillating show in their round 2 heats, and it was the battle of goofy-foot supremacy, with Zoe Steyn and Ceara Knight both showing skills and tactics in their respective heats. Zoe advanced along with Taylor de Coning, while Ceara advanced with Aimee Du Preez.

The waves continued to pour through unabated, and started improving again on the pushing tide. By the time the Pro Junior Men’s were back in the water for their round 3 encounters, it was firing again.

Max Elkington dominated his first heat for victory and advanced along with Luke Thompson in second. Mitch Du Preez and Tom Lindhorst advanced from the second heat in this round, while Bryce Du Preez and Tide-Lee Ireland advanced through their heat, along with Daniel Emslie and Eli Beukes in the final encounter.

The U12 Boys finalists were decided, with Rory Dace and David Emslie successfully advancing through their semifinal, along with Levi Kolnick and Josh Malherbe. The four will face off in their final that will take place today.

The U14 Boys finalists were decided in the same manner, with Kyra Bennie and River Gericke advancing through from their semifinal, along with Nathan Plomaritis and Nate Colby.

Nate Colby © Ian Thurtell

Once again the forecast for finals day looks promising, with fresh offshore winds predicted, and a little push in the swell expected. There will be a prize giving on the beach after the surfing.

