Eskom to switch off whole of Kouga on 14 August

Jeffreys Bay – Eskom will be switching off the power supply to almost all of Kouga on Wednesday, 14 August 2019.

Kouga Infrastructure & Engineering Portfolio Councillor, Freddy Campher, said the parastatal had notified the municipality that it would be switching off the power to the whole of Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp, St Francis Bay, Cape St Francis, Oyster Bay, Hankey, Patensie and Loerie on the day.

Areas that will be excluded, are Thornhill and the Gamtoos River Mouth area, whose power is supplied by the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Municipality.

The interruption has been scheduled from 05:00 to 18:00.

According to the notification, the interruption is necessary for new installation work and planned maintenance by Eskom.

“We would like to remind residents that all electrical appliances must be treated as live during the down period,” Campher said.

The shutdown is subject to the weather. A new date will be communicated if the work cannot go ahead on the day.

