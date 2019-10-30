Eskom to cut power to failing Eastern Cape Municipality

Eskom has confirmed that power cuts will be applied to the Enoch Mgijima municipality due to non payment of their electricity bill.

The Municipality owes Eskom R 198 million and the power cuts will be implemented as no arrangement is in place to pay off the debt.

Power cuts of up to 14 hours a day will apply from early December to the Municipality which frequent experiences electricity outages, litter, failing infrastructure, water and sewerage leaks.

The Democratic Alliance proposed at the special sitting of the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature in Komani, that the Enoch Mgijima Municipality be dissolved in terms of section 139 (1)(c) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

“Service Delivery in the Enoch Mgijima Municipality has completely imploded.

The municipality is in complete financial distress and has not been financially viable since its amalgamation in 2016,” said Vicky Knoetze, the DA Shadow MEC for COGTA in the Eastern Cape.

Eskom said cutting the supply of electricity is the last resort but will continue undefinately until there is a plan to pay off the outstanding debt.

Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality was established by the amalgamation of Tsolwana Local Municipality, Inkwanca Local Municipality and Lukhanji Local Municipality on 3 August 2016.

It serves a population of 250 000 people and includes towns like Hofmeyr and Tarkastad.

