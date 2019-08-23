Entries are open for the Lentefees Farm Run

The Humansdorp Lentefees Farm Run will be held on Saturday, 31 August 2019. Join in for a 5km or 10km in the beautiful surrounds of the Van Rensburg’s farm.
More experienced runner will love racing this route the leisurely runners/walker, will have plenty of time to take in the beautiful surrounds of this farm.
The entry fee to the Farm Run includes a full day pass to the Lentefees – so bring your family & friends and spend the day enjoying all the Humansdorp Lentefees has to offer.
There will be live Music, Food Stalls , Kiddies entertainment, 7’s rugby tournament, Ladies Fit Fest, Beer Tent, Food Stalls and much more.
Free goodie bag to the first 100 online Quicket entries.
Spar Vouchers to Winners: Male/Female as well as Senior/Junior
Medals to all finishers in 10km and 5km
First Choice Milkies to all mini dashers
Free Craft Beers to the first 60 adults (18+)
10km:
Start time at 07h30 @ Nico Malan High School grounds
5km:
Start time at 07h45 @ Nico Malan High School grounds
Late entries will be accepted ( R10 late entry fee will apply)
Enter online @ quicket.co.za – https://qkt.io/BKq37v