Enter the JBay Colour Run

The JBay Makiti is hosting a Colour Run event in Jeffreys Bay in association with JBay Striders Athletic Club and Kouga Municipality on Saturday 21 September 2019.

This 3km event will start and finish on the corner of Diaz Road and De Reyger Street in front of the Dutch Reformed Church in Jeffreys Bay. This will be a fun-filled event for the whole family. Dogs on leashes and prams are welcome!

Entry fee is R50 per person.

The first 200 online entries will receive FREE admission to the JBay Makiti Festival for Saturday 21 September which takes place at the Jeffreys Bay Caravan Park.

This free admission will be issued to the participants at the end of the Colour Run.

Registration will take place from 07:00 at the starting line on 21 September 2019.

The event will start at 08:00 and finish at 09:00.

Participants must wear their own white t-shirts and sunglasses/goggles for eye protection.

Enter online for the JBay Colour Run and become part of the fun.

